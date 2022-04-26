2 Strong 4 Bullies
Garland falls short for NBA’s Most Improved

Morant wins award
Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland (10) drives against San Antonio Spurs' Dejounte Murray (5)...
Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland (10) drives against San Antonio Spurs' Dejounte Murray (5) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)(Ron Schwane | AP)
By Mark Schwab
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 9:05 PM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Darius Garland was considered an underdog to win the NBA’s Most Improved Player award and he did not pull the upset.

Many expected Ja Morant from Memphis to win the award and that was the case. Morant finished with 221 points in the voting. Five points are awarded for a first-place vote, three for second-place and one point for third-place votes.

Garland came in third, with 178 points. He also finished behind San Antonio’s Dejounte Murray who came in second with 183 votes.

100 NBA media members vote on the award, Garland appeared on 62 of the ballots.

Garland, in his third year, was an All-Star and poured in a career-high 21.7 points per game to go with 8.6 assists per contest, also a career high.

Morant has set career highs, 27.4 points per game and 5.7 rebounds.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

