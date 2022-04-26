Job fair held in The Flats to fill several positions ahead of the busy summer months

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A number of hospitality businesses in The Flats were a part of a job fair Monday to recruit workers for several positions.

Aubrey Czarzasty, the property manager for restaurants such as Sora and Lago, said the hiring process hasn’t been easy lately.

“It’s been pretty difficult,” Czarzasty said. “Still with everything with Covid, we haven’t really seen it come back around as far as people wanting to come back, wanting to work full time or even part-time or really even showing up for their interviews.”

The general manager of The Flats, Bill Reed, said turnover in this industry is expected, but hiring to replace those workers has been a challenge.

“Customers are coming back at a quicker pace than your employees are,” Reed said. “Whereas a year ago there was still a lot of pandemic concerns and unknowns, the employee base was minimal, but the customers were not out and about like they are now.”

Czarzasty knows this industry can be demanding so, she’s incentivized new hires with several bonuses. Something she also learned during the pandemic was the value of a good work-life balance for employees.

“Different things we can do to make them really feel like we do care about them,” Czarzasty said. “We care about not just their work and their performance at work, but we care about their personal time.”

While it hasn’t been easy to find much needed workers for businesses in The Flats, Czarzasty is still hopeful it’ll start to improve.

“We’ve got some really great people we’ve been able to bring in,” Czarzasty said. “I think it’s one in every ten you kind of just have to sit back and be understanding of that and know that it’s still worth it to set all the interviews because one in ten might be a great one.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.