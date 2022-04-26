2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

KKK flyers found in Atlanta neighborhood

Flyers that were said to be from the KKK were discovered in a northwest Atlanta neighborhood.
Flyers that were said to be from the KKK were discovered in a northwest Atlanta neighborhood.(Atlanta Police Department)
By Jennifer Lifsey and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WGCL/Gray News) - The Atlanta Police Department is voicing concerns over some KKK flyers found by residents in a northwest Atlanta neighborhood.

Police said they were reportedly discovered in the Zone 1 area along Paul Avenue NW, Spink Street NW, and Edwards Drive NW.

The department said the flyers “appear to be distributed by a group or organization who depict themselves as the ‘Glory Knights of the Klu Klux Klan.’ The flyer appears to contain insensitive messaging.”

Police said they are investigating “to determine if this act was an attempt to intimidate the community.”

The Office of the Attorney General told WGCL that as soon as they were made aware of this matter on Sunday, they immediately contacted the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to request that it investigate.

Police are investigating after KKK flyers found in northwest Atlanta. (Source: WGCL)

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Officer Dominic Francis (Source: blufftonicon.com)
Ohio police officer fatally struck in high speed chase
Source: Strongsville Police Department
Strongsville police: man, woman shot dead Saturday morning in potential murder-suicide
Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland photojournalist assaulted while reporting on standoff; 1 taken into custody (video)

Latest News

19 News
Residents escape overnight fire at home on Cleveland’s East side
19 News
Cleveland non-profit’s food truck feeds homeless, helps ex-offenders find work
Madeleine Albright
World leaders, DC elite to pay tribute to Madeleine Albright
Sedrick Hawkins
Suspect sentenced for killing Cleveland business owner during 2019 burglary
SpaceX launched four astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA. It’s the first...
SpaceX launches 4 astronauts for NASA after private flight