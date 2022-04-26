2 Strong 4 Bullies
Krispy Kreme debuts Cinnamon Toast Crunch doughnuts

Krispy Kreme doughnuts featuring Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal are available now through May 5.
Krispy Kreme doughnuts featuring Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal are available now through May 5.(Krispy Kreme via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
(CNN) - If you’re looking for that morning sugar rush to kick off your day but can’t decide between a doughnut and cereal, why not have both?

Krispy Kreme just came out with Cinnamon Toast Crunch doughnuts.

The doughnut chain is offering three doughnuts featuring the classic cereal. One is a glazed doughnut covered in a cinnamon milk icing and bits of cinnamon toast crunch cereal, or you can get a glazed donut topped with either cream cheese icing or dulce de leche icing topped with pieces of Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal and a sprinkle of cinnamon sugar.

The doughnuts are on sale now through May 5. You can get them individually or by the box.

