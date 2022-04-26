2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Lawsuit claims Wells Fargo discriminated against Black mortgage applicants

A class-action lawsuit alleges the banking giant discriminated against Black borrowers. (Source: WSB/Gray News)
By WSB staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WSB) - A class-action lawsuit alleges that Wells Fargo discriminated against Black borrowers at all stages of the home loan process.

“I pay on time, and my credit is good,” said Henry Umeana, a Wells Fargo customer.

An IT professional with a sterling credit score and down payment money ready to go, Umeana said there was no explanation for why his home loan with Wells Fargo, where he’s banked for two decades, was never approved.

“I keep waiting, and I push the closing date from April to May and from May to June, and meanwhile, I was still renting, you know,” Umeana said.

Umeana finally went elsewhere for the loan.

He’s one of the named plaintiffs in the class-action lawsuit, alleging Wells Fargo discriminates against Black borrowers.

Attorneys behind the lawsuit gathered with clients Monday at the Mount Zion Second Baptist Church in Atlanta’s historic Old Fourth Ward.

“They’re discriminating against Black people, and it’s systematic,” attorney Ben Crump said.

The lawsuit alleges Wells Fargo denies mortgages for Black borrowers more often, charges them higher interest rates, charges them higher costs and fees and offers them fewer re-financing options.

“I thought I was a shoe-in,” said Christopher Williams, an Atlanta resident and Wells Fargo customer.

Williams said he’s long worked in finance himself, and he said the real estate loan Wells Fargo offered him came with a much higher rate than it should have and that he found elsewhere.

“My credit score was just under 800 before I applied,” he said. “When they told me my credit score when I applied, they told me it was 100 points less.”

Wells Fargo characterizes the lawsuit as “unfounded attacks,” saying in a statement, “We are deeply disturbed by allegations of discrimination that we believe do not stand up to scrutiny. We are confident that we follow relevant government-sponsored enterprise guidelines in our decision making and that our underwriting practices are consistently applied regardless of a customers race or ethnicity.

“(It) seems like the only common denominator was the color of the applicant’s skin,” Crump said.

Attorneys said they have no way of knowing how many Black borrowers could be included in the class-action suit. They’re waiting to get discovery documents from Wells Fargo.

Copyright 2022 WSB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Officer Dominic Francis (Source: blufftonicon.com)
Ohio police officer fatally struck in high speed chase
Source: Strongsville Police Department
Strongsville police: man, woman shot dead Saturday morning in potential murder-suicide
Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland photojournalist assaulted while reporting on standoff; 1 taken into custody (video)

Latest News

19 News
Residents escape overnight fire at home on Cleveland’s East side
19 News
Cleveland non-profit’s food truck feeds homeless, helps ex-offenders find work
Madeleine Albright
World leaders, DC elite to pay tribute to Madeleine Albright
Sedrick Hawkins
Suspect sentenced for killing Cleveland business owner during 2019 burglary
SpaceX launched four astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA. It’s the first...
SpaceX launches 4 astronauts for NASA after private flight