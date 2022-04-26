New Bay Village Library opens Saturday
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - The new Bay Village branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library (CCPL) will open to the public on Saturday, April 30.
There will be a ribbon cutting at 2 p.m.
The new library, which is about 17,000 square-feet, is located at 27400 Wolf Road.
Construction on the library began last March and cost more than $9 million.
The new library will have:
- Meeting rooms and study rooms
- Dedicated spaces for children and teens
- Public computer stations
- A dedicated maker space
- Second story reading area
