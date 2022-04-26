New Bay Village Library opens Saturday

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - The new Bay Village branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library (CCPL) will open to the public on Saturday, April 30.

There will be a ribbon cutting at 2 p.m.

The new library, which is about 17,000 square-feet, is located at 27400 Wolf Road.

Bay Village Library ((Source: WOIO))

Construction on the library began last March and cost more than $9 million.

The new library will have:

Meeting rooms and study rooms

Dedicated spaces for children and teens

Public computer stations

A dedicated maker space

Second story reading area

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.