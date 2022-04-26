2 Strong 4 Bullies
New Bay Village Library opens Saturday

By Julia Bingel
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - The new Bay Village branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library (CCPL) will open to the public on Saturday, April 30.

There will be a ribbon cutting at 2 p.m.

The new library, which is about 17,000 square-feet, is located at 27400 Wolf Road.

Construction on the library began last March and cost more than $9 million.

The new library will have:

  • Meeting rooms and study rooms
  • Dedicated spaces for children and teens
  • Public computer stations
  • A dedicated maker space
  • Second story reading area

