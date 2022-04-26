2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio weather: Very cold pattern in place through Thursday; lake effect snow early Wednesday

By Samantha Roberts
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 1:31 AM EDT|Updated: Apr. 26, 2022 at 3:29 PM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After a warm and stormy start to the work week, cold air will continue to spill into northern Ohio tonight.

Temperatures will fall into the low to mid 30s by Wednesday morning.

While the Snow Belt will contend with clouds and snow showers, skies will be a bit more clear, and winds will be lighter, west and south of Cuyahoga County.

This has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Frost Advisory for western and southern portions of our viewing region.

As colder air moves over Lake Erie, lake effect snow bands will develop after 2:00 AM Wednesday, and the snow will continue through the morning drive.

Bursts of lake effect snow may briefly reduce visibility for drivers.

The snow will gradually wind down over the course of the day.

Temperatures will only top out in the 30s on Wednesday.

With the wind factored in, it will feel as if it’s in the 20s in the morning and in the low 30s in the afternoon.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

