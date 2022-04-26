Officer-in-training charms 6-foot snake out of Norwalk hotel

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Norwalk were called overnight this past weekend to a local hotel for an “unwanted intruder.”

The law enforcement department shared a photo on social media that shows reserve officer Jacob Tynan holding up a snake that appeared to have snuck into the hotel’s indoor pool room.

According to police, the snake was approximately 6 feet long.

“Reserve Officer Tynan is about halfway through his field training phase, and is quickly realizing there is no such thing as a typical day,” the Norwalk Police Department wrote on Facebook.

Police said the snake was set free safely outdoors.

