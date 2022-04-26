2 Strong 4 Bullies
Officer’s job offer with police department revoked due to HIV diagnosis, DOJ says

Title I of the Americans with Disabilities Act prohibits employers from discriminating against anyone skilled for the position on the basis of disability.(USAF / Joshua Magbanua)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (Gray News) – The Justice Department filed a lawsuit against a town in Indiana for discriminating against a police officer diagnosed with HIV.

According to the Department of Justice, the lawsuit alleges the police department in the town of Clarksville revoked a job officer to a qualified person based on his diagnosis.

The DOJ said the officer had been successfully working for the police department as a volunteer for over a year and was fully qualified for the position.

“Every day, we depend on law enforcement officers who put themselves in harm’s way to keep us safe,” said U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Myers for the Southern District of Indiana. “Those who are qualified and seek to serve their communities should not be subjected to unlawful discrimination.”

Title I of the Americans with Disabilities Act prohibits employers from discriminating against anyone skilled for the position on the basis of disability.

“No qualified individual should lose a hard-earned career opportunity because of misguided views about their disability that are not supported by medicine or science,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “This lawsuit reflects the Justice Department’s firm commitment to protecting qualified workers, including those with HIV, from unlawful employment discrimination.”

