Ohio high school student-athletes could receive paid endorsements if proposal is approved

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio High School Athletic Association is considering a proposal that would allow student-athletes to profit from their name, image, and likeness.

On Monday The OHSAA held a meeting in Cuyahoga Falls so that members could discuss the proposal before voting on May 1st.

The proposal, which is one of 14 potential changes that will be voted on by high school principals through the first half of May, is similar to how college athletes are eligible to receive paid endorsements.

If passed, high school student-athletes would be able to sign endorsement agreements with companies that comply with the OHSAA education-based objectives.

Casinos, gambling, alcohol, drugs, and tobacco companies would not be permitted to enter into endorsement agreements with high school athletes.

Additionally, the logos, names, or mascots from the OHSAA and the state’s high schools could not be used in the endorsements.

View the 14 referendum issues, including the NIL proposal, below:

During the meeting coaches, principals, and educators brought up their concerns.

Some asking about how the referendum would be regulated, others focusing on what happens if they don’t pass the referendum.

After having 4 of the 6 meetings across Ohio, the OHSAA says it’s a toss up on how the vote will come out.

“I think there are some people who are concerned about the legislative intervention that could be coming down the road where as there are others who really feel like this gets away from what your scholastic athletics is intended to be,” said OHSAA Director of Compliance, Kristin Ronai.

If approved, the NIL referendum would take effect on May 16.

