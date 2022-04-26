Painesville Township firefighters battle blaze at local nursery

PAINESVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple fire crews in Lake County spent hours fighting a fire at a nursery located on Park Road, according to Painesville Township Fire Chief Frank Huffman.

Firefighters arrived at Penn-Ohio Wholesale Gardens at 6:30 p.m. after receiving reports that the business’ warehouse was engulfed in flames, Huffman said.

Three-fourths of Lake County’s fire crews were present while battling the blaze, Huffman said.

Huffman also said the fire lasted several hours because of reports that fertilizer and other chemicals were inside the burning warehouse.

“It took several hours to get the situation under control simply because it was all defensive and we had to put it out from the outside,” he said.

Huffman also said they worked with the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and a hazmat team because crews had to check for the water runoff in the event pollutants spread into the surrounding area.

Nobody was hurt during the fire, officials confirmed.

Huffman also said homeowners from across the street were evacuated for several hours out of an abundance of caution, and have since been allowed to return to their homes.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as new details are released.

