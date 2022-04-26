2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Painesville Township firefighters battle blaze at local nursery

By Brian Koster and Alec Sapolin
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 8:39 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAINESVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple fire crews in Lake County spent hours fighting a fire at a nursery located on Park Road, according to Painesville Township Fire Chief Frank Huffman.

Firefighters arrived at Penn-Ohio Wholesale Gardens at 6:30 p.m. after receiving reports that the business’ warehouse was engulfed in flames, Huffman said.

Three-fourths of Lake County’s fire crews were present while battling the blaze, Huffman said.

Huffman also said the fire lasted several hours because of reports that fertilizer and other chemicals were inside the burning warehouse.

“It took several hours to get the situation under control simply because it was all defensive and we had to put it out from the outside,” he said.

Huffman also said they worked with the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and a hazmat team because crews had to check for the water runoff in the event pollutants spread into the surrounding area.

Nobody was hurt during the fire, officials confirmed.

Huffman also said homeowners from across the street were evacuated for several hours out of an abundance of caution, and have since been allowed to return to their homes.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as new details are released.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Officer Dominic Francis (Source: blufftonicon.com)
Ohio police officer fatally struck in high speed chase
Source: Strongsville Police Department
Strongsville police: man, woman shot dead Saturday morning in potential murder-suicide
Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland photojournalist assaulted while reporting on standoff; 1 taken into custody (video)

Latest News

A portion of the fencing on the I-90 bridge over Rocky River Reservation was knocked out in a...
Damaged fence on I-90 bridge over Rocky River Reservation likely won’t be fixed for another month or two
Damaged fence on I-90 bridge over Rocky River Reservation likely won’t be fixed for another...
Damaged fence on I-90 bridge over Rocky River Reservation likely won’t be fixed for another month or two
Aliana Torres
Missing 14-year-old Cleveland girl found safe
Voting rights taken away: Akron woman has been waiting weeks for absentee ballot
19 News helps Akron woman finally receive absentee ballot after weeks of waiting
Man killed at Cleveland basketball court may not have been the shooters’ intended target
Man killed at Cleveland basketball court may not have been the shooters’ intended target