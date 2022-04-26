2 Strong 4 Bullies
Perkins Township Police: Teen arrested after shooting ‘Orbeez’ pellets at strangers

Another Tiktok challenge is getting the attention of Springfield police. It’s called The Orbeez...
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - Perkins Township police arrested a teenager after shooting ‘Orbeez’ pellets at strangers at the Target, located at 4920 Milan Road, on April 22, according to Perkins Township Police Chief Vincent Donald.

Officers arrived at the Target at 8:09 after being informed that a group of teenagers were shooting ‘Nerf’ guns and causing a disturbance after being escorted out of the store, according to the police report.

After speaking to the group, a citizen approached one of the officers, saying she saw the teens shoot at people and cars while driving, the report said.

Police were able to track down the car through a lockout request by the driver, who was found at a nearby pet supply store, according to officials.

Police said they saw an ‘Orbeez’ gun in the window of the car while helping the boy, who said that his friend was the one using the toy gun.

After locating the shooter, he admitted to firing the toy gun and hitting a woman in the Target parking lot, and was placed under arrest, the report said.

Police took six SplatRBall guns, a magazine for the toy gun and 50,000 rounds of the toy gun’s ammunition, the police report said.

Police said the teen was released to his mother and the case will be transferred to the juvenile court.

The incident lines up with a social media trend called the ‘Orbeez challenge’, where teens shoot the gel polymer pellets while passing unsuspecting victims.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

