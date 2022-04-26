Police chief details near-collision involving dump truck, Medina County school bus

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Montville police released video of what could have been a disastrous situation last week when a dump truck that couldn’t stop approached a school bus picking up children at a stop in Medina County.

The Montville Township police chief talked with 19 News about the circumstances that nearly resulted in a crash.

In the dash camera video mounted in the dump truck, the driver can be heard beginning to panic, blaring the truck’s horn with the flashing stop sign extended from the school bus.

Because oncoming traffic was stopped for the bus, the driver of the dump truck was able to pull into the left lane, and at the last second, swerve back into the right lane after passing the bus.

Fortunately, no kids had started crossing in front of the bus and the crash was avoided.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.