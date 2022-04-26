President Biden grants clemency to Bedford man who was convicted on drug charges

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Tuesday, President Joe Biden issued sentence commutations to dozens of individuals who were initially convicted on non-violent offenses.

A Bedford man previously convicted by the U.S. Attorney’s Northern District of Ohio Office on conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute cocaine charges was among the individuals to receive clemency.

Julian Burford was originally sentenced in September 2009 to 240 months in prison with a 10-year term of supervised released.

According to the White House, Burford’s sentence was commuted to expire on Aug. 24, 2022, “leaving intact and in effect the 10-year term of supervised release.”

Federal records show that Burford, who is now 53 years old, was incarcerated at the FCI Morgantown facility in West Virginia.

