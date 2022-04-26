2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

President Biden grants clemency to Bedford man who was convicted on drug charges

FILE - President Joe Biden walks to speak to reporters before boarding Air Force One at Des...
FILE - President Joe Biden walks to speak to reporters before boarding Air Force One at Des Moines International Airport, in Des Moines Iowa, Tuesday, April 12, 2022(Carolyn Kaster | AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Tuesday, President Joe Biden issued sentence commutations to dozens of individuals who were initially convicted on non-violent offenses.

3 pardons, 75 commutations issued by President Biden on Tuesday

A Bedford man previously convicted by the U.S. Attorney’s Northern District of Ohio Office on conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute cocaine charges was among the individuals to receive clemency.

RELATED: President pardons former Secret Service agent, 2 others

Julian Burford was originally sentenced in September 2009 to 240 months in prison with a 10-year term of supervised released.

According to the White House, Burford’s sentence was commuted to expire on Aug. 24, 2022, “leaving intact and in effect the 10-year term of supervised release.”

Federal records show that Burford, who is now 53 years old, was incarcerated at the FCI Morgantown facility in West Virginia.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Officer Dominic Francis (Source: blufftonicon.com)
Ohio police officer fatally struck in high speed chase
Source: Strongsville Police Department
Strongsville police: man, woman shot dead Saturday morning in potential murder-suicide
Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland photojournalist assaulted while reporting on standoff; 1 taken into custody (video)

Latest News

19 News
Residents escape overnight fire at home on Cleveland’s East side
19 News
Cleveland non-profit’s food truck feeds homeless, helps ex-offenders find work
Sedrick Hawkins
Suspect sentenced for killing Cleveland business owner during 2019 burglary
Timothy Cutler
49-year-old reported missing from Shaker Heights; man’s vehicle found in Pennsylvania
19 News
Cleveland non-profit’s food truck feeds homeless, helps ex-offenders find work