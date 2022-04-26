Report: Carolina out on Mayfield before Draft
Chances remain slim of trade in coming days
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 9:12 PM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday that Carolina, who’s interest in Mayfield seemed to spike recently, will not be trading for him before the NFL Draft starts on Thursday night.
Carolina is choosing sixth and may draft a quarterback, they have been linked many times to Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett.
Mayfield remains in limbo with the Browns after the team acquired Deshaun Watson. Quarterback needy teams like Carolina and Seattle could revisit the disgruntled quarterback if they do not draft somebody high this year.
