Stark County Sheriffs Office donates equipment to Ukraine

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office collaborated with the Canton Police Department and Canton Fire Department to send equipment in an effort to support the people in Ukraine, according to a Facebook post from the department.(Source: Stark County Sheriff's Office)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Stark County Sheriff’s Office collaborated with the Canton Police Department and Canton Fire Department to send equipment in an effort to support the people in Ukraine, according to a Facebook post from the department on April 26.

The collective departments donated over 50 ballistic vests along with armored plates, according to officials.

The initiative came shortly after Gov. Mike DeWine announced the Ohio Army National Guard’s support towards Ukraine on April 20.

Gov. DeWine announces Ohio Army National Guard donation to Ukraine

