Stark County Sheriffs Office donates equipment to Ukraine

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Stark County Sheriff’s Office collaborated with the Canton Police Department and Canton Fire Department to send equipment in an effort to support the people in Ukraine, according to a Facebook post from the department on April 26.

The collective departments donated over 50 ballistic vests along with armored plates, according to officials.

We were honored to do our part to support the people of Ukraine by participating in a statewide ballistic vest... Posted by Stark County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, April 26, 2022

The initiative came shortly after Gov. Mike DeWine announced the Ohio Army National Guard’s support towards Ukraine on April 20.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.