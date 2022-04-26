Summit County man sentenced to life without parole for killing a man at a social gathering

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Walsh announced that an Akron man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on April 26 after being found guilty of murdering a 31-year-old man while at a social gathering.

According to court records, Joseph Pinckney, 34, from Akron, was found guilty on March 28 on four charges:

Aggravated Murder with a Gun Specification, an unclassified felony

Aggravated Burglary with a Gun Specification, a first-degree felony

Two counts of Felonious Assault with a Gun Specification, both second-degree felonies

The incident happened Dec. 19, 2020, when Pinckney burst through a back door of a home on Wall Street in Akron and started shooting, according to officials.

Pinckney hit 31-year-old Terrance Vandiver, Jr. six times in the gunfire, who died from his injuries, according to reports.

Pinckney also hit 35-year-old Dwayne Jackson in the shoulder, who survived the incident, according to reports.

Pinckney fled the scene and was arrested by U.S. Marshals two months after, the report said.

He pled not guilty on March 8, and was issued a $2 million bond, according to court dockets.

Two other co-defendants in the case are scheduled to go on trial at a later date, according to officials.

