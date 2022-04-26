Summit County sergeant injured after jumping out of way of car failing to obey Move Over Law

COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A sergeant suffered an ankle injury after jumping out of the way of a car failing to obey the Move Over Law at a high rate of speed in Coventry Township, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

SCSO said the sergeant responded to the disabled car at approximately 2:20 a.m. on April 23.

The disabled car was stopped in the right lane of I-77 within a construction zone where there is no area to pull off the road.

While outside, the sergeant saw a car coming towards her patrol cruiser in the adjacent lane at a high rate of speed, SCSO stated.

The car failed to move into the lane furthest from the patrol cruiser as required by the Ohio Revised Code, according to SCSO.

The sergeant believed the car was about to hit her and took evasive action by jumping between the disabled car and her patrol cruiser, SCSO described.

SCSO confirmed the sergeant injured her ankle while avoiding the car that failed to change lanes and continued south on I-77.

Coventry Fire took the sergeant to Summa Health System for treatment, according to SCSO.

No description of the car was gathered at the scene or at this point in the ongoing investigation.

Call the Summit County Sheriff’s Office Patrol at 330 643-2147 if you have any information on the car that failed to move over.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.