Surveillance video shows suspected arsonists set fire to Cleveland home

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Investigators are hoping the public will come forward with information that will help identify several suspected arsonists involved in a March 24 incident.

Surveillance video released by the Cleveland Division of Fire shows two males using an open flame and potentially flammable liquids to set fire to the front exterior corner of a home in the 900 block of Nathaniel Avenue.

According to investigators, the two males in the video could be underage.

Both males, as well as a female individual seen in the video, ran from the scene of the apparent arson before authorities arrived.

The Cleveland Division of Fire said the incident was initially believed to be accidental in nature, but a review of a neighboring resident’s home security camera shows that the blaze was intentionally set.

No injuries were reported during the fire.

Anyone with information about the arson is asked to call Cleveland fire investigators at 216-664-6380.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.