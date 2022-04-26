2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Taylor Ward hits 2 homers, Angels top Guardians 3-0

Taylor Ward homered twice and drove in all three runs, and Michael Lorenzen pitched six innings of three-hit ball in the Los Angeles Angels’ 3-0 victory over the Cleveland Guardians. Ward delivered a solo homer in the fifth and a two-run shot in the seventh, both off Cleveland ace Shane Bieber. Lorenzen won the pitching matchup between two Orange County natives, combining with three relievers on a three-hit shutout. Richie Palacios singled in the first two at-bats of his major league career for the Guardians, who have lost four straight after getting swept at Yankee Stadium last weekend.
Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Shane Bieber throws to the plate during the second inning...
Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Shane Bieber throws to the plate during the second inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Monday, April 25, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)(Mark J. Terrill | AP)
By GREG BEACHAM
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 6:50 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Taylor Ward homered twice and drove in all three runs, and Michael Lorenzen pitched six innings of three-hit ball in the Los Angeles Angels’ 3-0 victory over the Cleveland Guardians. Ward delivered a solo homer in the fifth and a two-run shot in the seventh, both off Cleveland ace Shane Bieber. Lorenzen won the pitching matchup between two Orange County natives, combining with three relievers on a three-hit shutout. Richie Palacios singled in the first two at-bats of his major league career for the Guardians, who have lost four straight after getting swept at Yankee Stadium last weekend.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Officer Dominic Francis (Source: blufftonicon.com)
Ohio police officer fatally struck in high speed chase
Source: Strongsville Police Department
Strongsville police: man, woman shot dead Saturday morning in potential murder-suicide
Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland photojournalist assaulted while reporting on standoff; 1 taken into custody (video)

Latest News

New Ohio law eases state regulation of some streams
St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado hits a two-run home run during the ninth inning of a...
Greene slowed, Reds’ skid hits 10 with 4-2 loss to Cardinals
Ohio election officials beg to end Groundhog Day of map flap
Ohio judge again blocks abortion law that threatened clinics
Ohio judge again blocks abortion law that threatened clinics
FILE – This undated file photo shows a photo of Dr. Richard Strauss, an Ohio State University...
Ohio State settles more suits over sex abuse by team doctor