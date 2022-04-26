Warrensville Heights police arrest 16-year-old male for murder of adult
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 27, 2022 at 8:10 AM EDT
WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 33-year-old Cleveland man was shot and killed early Tuesday morning and Warrensville Heights police have a 16-year-old boy in custody.
According to police, the murder happened around 1 a.m. on Walford Road.
EMS transported Carl Ragsdale to Hillcrest Hospital, where he died a short time later.
Police said the incident remains under investigation.
