Warrensville Heights police arrest 16-year-old male for murder of adult

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 33-year-old Cleveland man was shot and killed early Tuesday morning and Warrensville Heights police have a 16-year-old boy in custody.

According to police, the murder happened around 1 a.m. on Walford Road.

EMS transported Carl Ragsdale to Hillcrest Hospital, where he died a short time later.

Police said the incident remains under investigation.

