2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Warrensville Heights police arrest 16-year-old male for murder of adult

(MGN)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 27, 2022 at 8:10 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 33-year-old Cleveland man was shot and killed early Tuesday morning and Warrensville Heights police have a 16-year-old boy in custody.

According to police, the murder happened around 1 a.m. on Walford Road.

EMS transported Carl Ragsdale to Hillcrest Hospital, where he died a short time later.

Police said the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Officer Dominic Francis (Source: blufftonicon.com)
Ohio police officer fatally struck in high speed chase
Source: Strongsville Police Department
Strongsville police: man, woman shot dead Saturday morning in potential murder-suicide
Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland photojournalist assaulted while reporting on standoff; 1 taken into custody (video)

Latest News

19 News update for Thursday, April 28
Antonio Blanton (Source: Lorain County Jail)
Keystone Local Schools teacher, coach pleads not guilty to sexual battery
(Source: Willoughby police)
Cleveland firefighter accused of killing roommate appears in court
(Source: RING)
Not guilty plea entered for assistant fire chief in Lorain accused of attacking neighbor, 2 dogs
Millions of Philips manufactured CPAP and respiratory machines are being recalled.
More than 1 million patients wait on replacements for recalled Philips CPAP machines