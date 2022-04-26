What can you expect from Fan Expo Cleveland this weekend?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sci-fi, horror, anime, and gaming fans will have the opportunity to see and hear from some of their idols this weekend at Fan Expo Cleveland, which will take place from April 29 - May 1.

Guests will include celebrities, voice actors, comic creators and cosplayers such as:

David Boechner

William Shatner

Ron Perlman

Kevin Smith

Brian O’Halloran

Dozens of events will be held during the Expo including photo ops, games, event screenings and much more. For more information you can see the entire schedule here.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.