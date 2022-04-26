2 Strong 4 Bullies
What can you expect from Fan Expo Cleveland this weekend?

By Jeff Slawson
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 6:30 PM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sci-fi, horror, anime, and gaming fans will have the opportunity to see and hear from some of their idols this weekend at Fan Expo Cleveland, which will take place from April 29 - May 1.

Guests will include celebrities, voice actors, comic creators and cosplayers such as:

  • David Boechner
  • William Shatner
  • Ron Perlman
  • Kevin Smith
  • Brian O’Halloran

Dozens of events will be held during the Expo including photo ops, games, event screenings and much more. For more information you can see the entire schedule here.

