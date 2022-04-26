What can you expect from Fan Expo Cleveland this weekend?
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sci-fi, horror, anime, and gaming fans will have the opportunity to see and hear from some of their idols this weekend at Fan Expo Cleveland, which will take place from April 29 - May 1.
Guests will include celebrities, voice actors, comic creators and cosplayers such as:
- David Boechner
- William Shatner
- Ron Perlman
- Kevin Smith
- Brian O’Halloran
Dozens of events will be held during the Expo including photo ops, games, event screenings and much more. For more information you can see the entire schedule here.
