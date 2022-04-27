2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

16-year-old girl dies after being shot in Mansfield, police say

(WRDW)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 27, 2022 at 3:29 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 16-year-old girl died Wednesday morning, after being shot inside a home, said Mansfield police.

According to Mansfield Police Captain Shari Robertson, the shooting happened at 8:53 a.m. in the 100 block of Stewart Avenue.

Captain Robertson said officers responded to a 911 call for help and when they arrived at the scene they heard gunfire.

Officers immediately ordered the people out of the residence and two females; including the victim, exited onto the front porch, said Captain Robertson.

The teenager had been shot in the upper body area and officers immediately began life-saving measures while waiting for EMS, according to Captain Roberton.

EMS transported the teenager, whose name is not being released, to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Detectives have interviewed several individuals, but no charges have been filed.

Captain Robertson added a handgun was found inside the home.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Richard Clapp at 419-755-9470.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Officer Dominic Francis (Source: blufftonicon.com)
Ohio police officer fatally struck in high speed chase
Source: Strongsville Police Department
Strongsville police: man, woman shot dead Saturday morning in potential murder-suicide
Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland photojournalist assaulted while reporting on standoff; 1 taken into custody (video)

Latest News

Kyle Brooks (Source: Medina County Sheriff)
Grand jury indicts Medina County high school teacher one 1 count of sexual battery
Just 100 years ago, West Park was a Cleveland suburb. That all changed in 1923.
How development in Cleveland is building a better West Park
Victim dies after being stabbed by 2 men in the middle of a Cleveland street
(Source: Norton police)
Norton police search for man wanted in church burglary
St. Paul's Episcopal Church on Fairmount Boulevard doubles for LeBron's high School, St....
Filming for movie about LeBron James’ life underway in Cleveland Heights