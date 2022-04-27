16-year-old girl dies after being shot in Mansfield, police say

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 16-year-old girl died Wednesday morning, after being shot inside a home, said Mansfield police.

According to Mansfield Police Captain Shari Robertson, the shooting happened at 8:53 a.m. in the 100 block of Stewart Avenue.

Captain Robertson said officers responded to a 911 call for help and when they arrived at the scene they heard gunfire.

Officers immediately ordered the people out of the residence and two females; including the victim, exited onto the front porch, said Captain Robertson.

The teenager had been shot in the upper body area and officers immediately began life-saving measures while waiting for EMS, according to Captain Roberton.

EMS transported the teenager, whose name is not being released, to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Detectives have interviewed several individuals, but no charges have been filed.

Captain Robertson added a handgun was found inside the home.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Richard Clapp at 419-755-9470.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.