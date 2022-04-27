2 Strong 4 Bullies
$100,000 bond set for suspect in video which shows guns pointed at a Cleveland police officer

By Julia Bingel
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: Apr. 27, 2022 at 11:47 AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 23-year-old South Euclid man arrested April 22 after a chase and a stand-off with Euclid police officers, Cleveland police officers and Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers (OSHP) had an initial appearance in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Wednesday morning.

The judge ordered Anthony Bonner held on a $100,000 bond at the Cuyahoga County Jail and his case was bound over to the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury.

Anthony Bonner
Anthony Bonner((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

Bonner is currently charged with aggravated burglary.

According to Cleveland police, Bonner is a suspect in the viral video which was posted on social media earlier this month showing two men sitting in the front seat of a car waving around semi-automatic handguns and then pointing the guns at a Cleveland police officer who was sitting in a cruiser.

On Friday, April 22, the suspect’s vehicle was spotted in Euclid and a chase began when the driver refused to pull over, OSHP Sergeant Ray Santiago said.

An OSHP helicopter also provided aerial support in the chase.

The driver stopped in Cleveland’s Kinsman neighborhood and ran inside a home in the 6900 block of Colfax Road, said Sergeant Santiago.

SWAT officers were called to the scene and he was taken into custody a short time later.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

