2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

17-year-old Georga boy missing since April 22 last seen in Northeast Ohio found safe

Koen Childers
Koen Childers(Cleveland Family Center for Missing Children and Adults)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 8:44 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Family Center for Missing Children and Adults confirmed that 17-year-old Koen Childers, who had been missing since April 22, was found safe on April 26.

Childers is from Georgia and drove up from Atlanta to Cleveland in his uncle’s maroon 2016 Chevrolet Silverado with Georgia plate RKV5358, Cleveland Missing said.

Cleveland Missing shared this photo of the truck taken on April 23:

Koen Childers
Koen Childers(Cleveland Family Center for Missing Children and Adults)

He was last seen in the areas of Parma, Westlake, and Parma Heights.

Childers was described as 6′1″ to 6′2″ tall, 150 pounds, muscular, has sandy blonde shaggy hair, and blue eyes.

“Koen has not been taking his medication for depression and anxiety and is considered endangered,” Cleveland Missing stated.

Koen Childers
Koen Childers(Cleveland Family Center for Missing Children and Adults)

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Officer Dominic Francis (Source: blufftonicon.com)
Ohio police officer fatally struck in high speed chase
Source: Strongsville Police Department
Strongsville police: man, woman shot dead Saturday morning in potential murder-suicide
Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland photojournalist assaulted while reporting on standoff; 1 taken into custody (video)

Latest News

Turnpike fire
Trucks engulfed in flames shut down Turnpike E at I-90
Trucks engulfed in flames shut down Turnpike E at I-90
Glenn Beltz / CC BY 2.0
Spirit Airlines to temporarily stop service at Akron-Canton Airport
An app, that requires a prescription from your doctor, is now available to help teens with...
Mental health app aims to fight depression in teenagers
Student brings weapon back on bus and into Northeast Ohio classroom after parents say they...
Student brings weapon back on bus and into Northeast Ohio classroom after parents say they notified