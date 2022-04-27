17-year-old Georga boy missing since April 22 last seen in Northeast Ohio found safe

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Family Center for Missing Children and Adults confirmed that 17-year-old Koen Childers, who had been missing since April 22, was found safe on April 26.

Childers is from Georgia and drove up from Atlanta to Cleveland in his uncle’s maroon 2016 Chevrolet Silverado with Georgia plate RKV5358, Cleveland Missing said.

Cleveland Missing shared this photo of the truck taken on April 23:

Koen Childers (Cleveland Family Center for Missing Children and Adults)

He was last seen in the areas of Parma, Westlake, and Parma Heights.

Childers was described as 6′1″ to 6′2″ tall, 150 pounds, muscular, has sandy blonde shaggy hair, and blue eyes.

“Koen has not been taking his medication for depression and anxiety and is considered endangered,” Cleveland Missing stated.

