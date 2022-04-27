2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

19 News helps Akron woman finally receive absentee ballot after weeks of waiting

By Aria Janel
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 9:48 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Sherry Oseland waited weeks for her absentee ballot to be delivered.

“Board of Elections, I called them on the fifth they did receive my absentee ballot application and approved it and said they mailed it out on the fifth, ” said Oseland.

Oseland told 19 News on April 20 that she’d been having problems getting her mail on time since December.

In hopes of making the deadline to vote, she contacted USPS to see why she hasn’t received her mail.

“I’ve had problems with the mail before, and I’ve called, and they’ve apologized and said they’d look into it,” said Oseland. ”Yesterday it was ‘you’ll get it when you get it.’”

Oseland then called the city and the Attorney General’s office, but no luck.

Her next call was to the 19 News Troubleshooter team.

We reached out to USPS and were told they aren’t experiencing any delays right now, and are going to make sure Oseland gets her mail.

On Thursday, April 21 USPS sent 19 News this statement:

“The U.S. Postal Service is fully committed between now and the November election to the secure, timely delivery of the nation’s Election Mail. We are working closely with local election officials across the country to meet that goal.

Regarding the customer’s requested absentee ballot, we are not experiencing service delays in this area right now. We have reached out to the Summit County Board of Elections and are working with them to resolve this issue.”

On Friday, Oseland was contacted by the manager of the post office, they came to her door and handed her her ballot.

“I wanted to thank you very much, you’re helpful, I love 19 news, thank you,” said Oseland.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Officer Dominic Francis (Source: blufftonicon.com)
Ohio police officer fatally struck in high speed chase
Source: Strongsville Police Department
Strongsville police: man, woman shot dead Saturday morning in potential murder-suicide
Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland photojournalist assaulted while reporting on standoff; 1 taken into custody (video)

Latest News

Turnpike fire
Trucks engulfed in flames shut down Turnpike E at I-90
Trucks engulfed in flames shut down Turnpike E at I-90
Glenn Beltz / CC BY 2.0
Spirit Airlines to temporarily stop service at Akron-Canton Airport
An app, that requires a prescription from your doctor, is now available to help teens with...
Mental health app aims to fight depression in teenagers
Student brings weapon back on bus and into Northeast Ohio classroom after parents say they...
Student brings weapon back on bus and into Northeast Ohio classroom after parents say they notified