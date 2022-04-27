19 News helps Akron woman finally receive absentee ballot after weeks of waiting

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Sherry Oseland waited weeks for her absentee ballot to be delivered.

“Board of Elections, I called them on the fifth they did receive my absentee ballot application and approved it and said they mailed it out on the fifth, ” said Oseland.

Oseland told 19 News on April 20 that she’d been having problems getting her mail on time since December.

In hopes of making the deadline to vote, she contacted USPS to see why she hasn’t received her mail.

“I’ve had problems with the mail before, and I’ve called, and they’ve apologized and said they’d look into it,” said Oseland. ”Yesterday it was ‘you’ll get it when you get it.’”

Oseland then called the city and the Attorney General’s office, but no luck.

Her next call was to the 19 News Troubleshooter team.

We reached out to USPS and were told they aren’t experiencing any delays right now, and are going to make sure Oseland gets her mail.

On Thursday, April 21 USPS sent 19 News this statement:

“The U.S. Postal Service is fully committed between now and the November election to the secure, timely delivery of the nation’s Election Mail. We are working closely with local election officials across the country to meet that goal.

Regarding the customer’s requested absentee ballot, we are not experiencing service delays in this area right now. We have reached out to the Summit County Board of Elections and are working with them to resolve this issue.”

On Friday, Oseland was contacted by the manager of the post office, they came to her door and handed her her ballot.

“I wanted to thank you very much, you’re helpful, I love 19 news, thank you,” said Oseland.

