Akron suspect breaks into and steals items from multiple offices, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A wanted suspect broke into and stole various items from several offices, Akron Police said, and detectives need help identifying them.

The breaking and entering happened around 4 a.m. on April 24 at 2305 Manchester Rd., police confirmed.

If you recognize the suspect in the video shared by Akron Police or have any other information on this crime, call Det. B. Hamilton at 330-375-2464; the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP; or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677).

You can also text your tips to TIPSCO at 274637 (CRIMES).

Callers can stay anonymous.

Reference case #22-49320 with your tips.

Call 911 if you see the suspect but do not approach them.

