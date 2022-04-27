2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland non-profit’s food truck feeds homeless, helps ex-offenders find work

By Katie Tercek
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 6:15 AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An effort is underway in Cleveland to help thousands released from prison find work.

The week of April 26 is Reentry Week. During this time, events are held to help ex-offenders get associated back in with the community and find work.

On Wednesday, April 27 in Cleveland, there is a food truck fair event at the Jane Edna building on Euclid and East 40th. It’s one of the many programs and activities going on around the community this week to raise awareness on the many stories from people coming back to the community as restored citizens.

Lutheran Metropolitan Ministry’s food truck, Metro 45 Café & Catering, will be at the food truck event on Wednesday. They hire those that have been incarcerated, helping them find work.

On top of that, they work hand-in-hand with the Cleveland food bank, feeding thousands of homeless people these last two years.

“I am the only person that works on this truck that hasn’t been incarcerated. They’ve all been incarcerated. They could not find a job in the community, so we hired them. One of the ladies who work for us now has her own kitchen,” said Lutheran Metropolitan Ministry executive chef Scott Teaman.

Their food truck also shows up weekly to the Lakewood Truck Park, and soon to the Beachwood Truck Park when it opens.

They’ll also be at the Tri-C Jazzfest, Pickle Fest and Wonderstruck Fest this summer. By going to these events is how they make money and keep their business going, all while giving back.

