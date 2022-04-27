Damaged fence on I-90 bridge over Rocky River Reservation likely won’t be fixed for another month or two

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - A portion of the fencing along the I-90 bridge over Rocky River Reservation has been missing since early April after a crash; ODOT says it won’t be fixed for 1-2 months.

“There is lot more to it than just throwing a piece of fence up there,” said ODOT spokesperson Brent Kovacs.

Earlier this month, a section of fencing was knocked out on the I-90 bridge over Rocky River Reservation. On the other side? A HUGE drop into the river. ODOT estimates the repairs will be complete in another month or two. (Some video courtesy of ODOT via public records request). pic.twitter.com/TYsjcuIGu4 — Jim Nelson (@JimNelsonTV) April 27, 2022

He said the contractor will have to make minor concrete repairs to the ground-level barrier, along with constructing the new fence, which needs to be custom made.

“The fence has to meet the standards to be on a highway,” Kovacs told 19 News.

He added that the new fencing has been ordered and the contractor will be able to install it in another month or two.

The fence was damaged in a crash on April 5th when a pickup truck pulling a trailer collided with the barrier and mesh fencing.

Currently, there is a temporary plastic safety fence in its place with orange barrels on the shoulder of the roadway.

The bridge connects Lakewood and Rocky River and stands roughly 100 feet above Valley Pkwy, which runs through the metropark.

The river itself is directly below the opening in the fence.

“That sounds dangerous. One slight mistake and you could go over the edge,” a motorist told 19 News. “It’s too bad they can’t fix it sooner.”

The fencing on that stretch of I-90, also known as the Northwest Freeway, was installed last year.

