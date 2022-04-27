Dominion Energy Ohio donates $500k toward postsecondary scholarships for CMSD students

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dominion Energy Ohio gave $500,000 to Say Yes Cleveland, which provides postsecondary scholarships for Cleveland Metropolitan School District students.

On Wednesday, Dominion Energy announced its donation and spoke about the importance of helping these students excel in education.

“It’s an honor to collaborate with our partners to strengthen the communities we serve by supporting Cleveland’s youth through higher education,” Jim Eck, the vice president and general manager of Dominion Energy Ohio said. “We hope our investment in the students’ futures will pay dividends for generations to come.”

This grant will be available for the any CMSD student continuing their education at an Ohio four-year university, two-year college, or trade/certificate program.

Recipients, like Jayla Marshall, said this scholarship has changed their lives.

“I now have the opportunity to actually do something I’ve always wanted to do,” Marshall said.

Marshall, a student at Cuyahoga Community College, said through this scholarship she was able to attend college and pursue her dreams.

“I feel like we’d have more people that come out into the community and we’d have more people who want to work and who want to do great in life if they could actually afford doing it,” Marshall said.

Diane Downing, the executive director of Say Yes Cleveland, said giving students the opportunity to further their education helps the economy and these families. It will help several CMSD students out of poverty by giving them a chance for better paying jobs.

“This is a program that will run for 25 years and this investment in our students in two generations of our Cleveland Metropolitan School District students is just a game changer,” Downing said.

For recipient Bishop Crosby, he wants to chase his dreams for his mom who didn’t get the chance to finish college, but helped him get where his is today. He plans on attending a four-year university after finishing at Tri-C.

“I want to do this for her and I want to do this just for myself,” Crosby said. “Just to be able to have a personal accomplishment that I can tell along the line of my other generations.”

Crosby and Marshall both know the immense impact of these scholarships. They hope others realize there’s a way to pursue your dreams.

“For students to be able to go to colleges and to have the ability to go with affordable tuition and to be able to excel in their dreams and also make a change and a difference in their lives,” Crosby said.

