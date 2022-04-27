Driver in critical condition after Westlake car accident, police say

WESTLAKE Ohio (WOIO) - A driver sustained “life-threatening injuries” after a two car accident Monday evening at Center Ridge and Dover Center Roads, Westlake police said.

Officers were called to the intersection around 6:30 p.m.

According to police, one car rear-ended the other.

The driver of the vehicle which was struck, suffered critical injuries, said police.

Police added the accident remains under investigation and they are still trying to determine if drugs or alcohol was a factor.

The roadway was closed for several hours.

