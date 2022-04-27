Gas prices rising faster in Northeast Ohio than the national average

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In less than a week, the average cost of a gallon of gas has increased by 10 cents in Cleveland, which is faster than the national average that went up by just 4 cents, according to the website GasBuddy.

The average for a gallon of gas in Cleveland on Wednesday morning was $3.91.

While much higher, the national average at $4.16, has seen a slower increase in recent weeks.

Petroleum analyst Patrick De Haan is warning in some of Ohio’s neighboring states prices could increase even higher in the coming weeks.

If the market doesn't quickly reverse, it's looking possible that several states will see diesel prices jump 35-50c/gal in the next week or two... including NY, MA, PA, NJ, CT, RI, VT, ME — Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) April 26, 2022

De Haan did a live talkback with Cleveland 19 News on Wednesday afternoon to explain the increase and what Northeast Ohio could see for prices in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.