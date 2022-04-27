2 Strong 4 Bullies
Gas prices rising faster in Northeast Ohio than the national average

Gas prices in Cleveland have gone up by about ten cents in the past three days.
Gas prices in Cleveland have gone up by about ten cents in the past three days.(MGN)
By Dan DeRoos
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 1:36 PM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In less than a week, the average cost of a gallon of gas has increased by 10 cents in Cleveland, which is faster than the national average that went up by just 4 cents, according to the website GasBuddy.

The average for a gallon of gas in Cleveland on Wednesday morning was $3.91.

While much higher, the national average at $4.16, has seen a slower increase in recent weeks.

Petroleum analyst Patrick De Haan is warning in some of Ohio’s neighboring states prices could increase even higher in the coming weeks.

De Haan did a live talkback with Cleveland 19 News on Wednesday afternoon to explain the increase and what Northeast Ohio could see for prices in the coming weeks.

