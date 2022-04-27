2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man tries to strangle suspect in Cleveland court during sentencing for brother’s death

By Chris Anderson
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 12:37 PM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Newly-released body camera video from Cuyahoga County deputies show the moment a man attacked a suspect who was being sentenced in connection to the killing of his brother.

According to the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department, Jaelan Brabson was being sentenced on the afternoon of April 20.

Jaelan Brabson
Jaelan Brabson(Source: Cuyahoga County Jail)

Travon Singleton, the victim’s 28-year-old brother, was given permission from the county judge to make a victim impact statement after his mother gave remarks.

As Singleton approached the jury box, deputies said he lunged at Brabson.

Singleton was able to jump on top of Brabson and move his hands towards the 19-year-old suspect’s neck in an attempt to strangle him, according to the sheriff’s department report.

Deputies and officers from the Garfield Heights Police Department were eventually able to remove Singleton from off of Brabson and place him in a separated room.

The judge later sentenced Singleton to 15 days in jail for contempt of court.

Travon Singleton
Travon Singleton(Source: Cuyahoga County Jail)

Records show that Brabson pleaded guilty to numerous charges including involuntary manslaughter and aggravated robbery for the July 2021 death of Jaymarr Singleton. He was eventually sentenced to at least 25 years in prison at the Lorain Correctional Institution.

