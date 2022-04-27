Mentor-on-the-Lake police officer ‘pulls over’ young drivers in electric toy car

MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A sergeant with the Mentor-on-the-Lake Police Department had a unique stop with two young drivers on April 15 in a viral YouTube video.

Mentor-on-the-Lake Police officer 'stops' two young drivers on April 15. (Source: Mentor-on-the-Lake Police)

Sgt. Scott Daubenmire ‘stopped’ two drivers in the pink toy car and asked for the driver’s license and proof of insurance.

“Where’s the engine?” Sgt. Daubenmire asked the young girl who was driving the toy. “Neither one of you got seatbelts on,” he continued, in a joking manner.

The officer proceeded to return to his car to get his clipboard as he said he would have to issue the two kids a ticket, causing one of the two to start crying.

“Alright, alright,” he said while laughing, “I won’t issue you the ticket.”

“How fast was she going, officer?” a bystander asked.

“2.5 miles per hour, that’s 0.01 over the speed limit for cars with no engines,” Sgt. Daubenmire replied.

“When I first saw the video after reviewing officers’ bodycam footage from the weekend, I thought to myself, what a great, positive interaction with those kids,” said Mentor-on-the-Lake Police Chief John Gielink.

The young driver got a ‘ticket’ because she, nor her passenger, were wearing seatbelts at the time.

“You need to appear in court, and I’m going to make sure this ticket is mailed to you,” the sergeant said.

Sgt. Daubenmire finished the interaction by wishing the group a happy Easter.

“Videos of negative interactions with law enforcement often go viral. I thought it was important to show that the great majority of our interactions with the public are positive, it just doesn’t always make the news,” said Chief Gielink.

