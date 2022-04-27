National Weather Service explains why an alert wasn’t sent out before Lorain County tornado

EATON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - April is not only the season for Spring showers, but also for the possibility of tornados in Northeast Ohio.

Monday, Eaton Township was under a severe thunderstorm warning.

Within seconds, an EF-0 tornado with winds spinning 80 miles an hour touched down.

However, before the tornado hit, there were no alerts sent to people nearby.

“At the time we did not upgrade to a tornado warning, we had a severe thunderstorm warning and at the time we got the reports those reports came in around 15 minutes later,” Freddie Zeigler, warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service said. “The storm was already done. It was already gone as far as the tornado on the ground and so that’s why the people did not get the alert of the tornado.”

19 News Meteorologist Jon Loufman said with a severe thunderstorm warning comes the potential of a tornado.

It’s something all of us should keep in mind and be ready to take cover even if there’s not a tornado warning.

“This one just happened to have been triggered by a bit of an anomaly,” Loufman said. “It was a catalyst that was the lake breeze.”

That lake breeze is common this time of year and can fuel the development of tornados.

NWS is always researching how we can stay ahead of these storms.

“We’ll be looking at the storm prediction center where there was no risk of tornadoes and look how these storms interact with lake breeze once the lake breeze is there,” Zeigler said. “And look at past storms and look at this storm and see what exactly happened.”

