2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Freeze warnings in effect overnight; Northeast Ohio gardeners should cover plants

By Samantha Roberts
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 1:23 AM EDT|Updated: Apr. 27, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Freeze Warning is in effect tonight, but this time, it’s for our entire coverage area.

Temperatures will fall into the lower 30s tonight along the lakeshore and into the mid to upper 20s inland.

Early-season gardeners should take measures to protect tender vegetation.

As a reminder, it’s generally best to wait to plant until after Mother’s Day.

Some years, it seems it’s better to just wait until Memorial Day.

With freezing temperatures in the forecast again on Thursday evening, the 19 First Alert Weather Team is anticipating another round of Freeze Warnings Thursday night into Friday morning.

One might expect some cooler nights this time of the year, but our “typical” daytime highs in late-April are in the mid to upper 60s.

Unfortunately, we will not be anywhere close to that until late in the weekend.

Tomorrow and Friday will be just a touch warmer than today with highs in the upper 40s on Thursday and in the mid to upper 50s on Friday.

Saturday, high temperatures will return to the low 60s.

Despite the cold, the next several days will bring plentiful sunshine.

Showers and thunderstorms will return to the region on Sunday, the first day of May.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Related Content

19
19 First Alert Forecast- 4/27/2022

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Officer Dominic Francis (Source: blufftonicon.com)
Ohio police officer fatally struck in high speed chase
Source: Strongsville Police Department
Strongsville police: man, woman shot dead Saturday morning in potential murder-suicide
Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland photojournalist assaulted while reporting on standoff; 1 taken into custody (video)

Latest News

19
19 First Alert Forecast - 4/28/2022
Northeast Ohio weather: Freeze Warning overnight; slow warming trend into weekend
Northeast Ohio weather: Freeze Warning overnight; slow warming trend into weekend
19
Northeast Ohio weather: Freeze Warning overnight; slow warming trend into weekend
Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
Northeast Ohio weather: Slow warming trend into the weekend
Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
Northeast Ohio weather: Another frosty night ahead