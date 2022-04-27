Freeze warnings in effect overnight; Northeast Ohio gardeners should cover plants

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Freeze Warning is in effect tonight, but this time, it’s for our entire coverage area.

Temperatures will fall into the lower 30s tonight along the lakeshore and into the mid to upper 20s inland.

Early-season gardeners should take measures to protect tender vegetation.

As a reminder, it’s generally best to wait to plant until after Mother’s Day.

Some years, it seems it’s better to just wait until Memorial Day.

With freezing temperatures in the forecast again on Thursday evening, the 19 First Alert Weather Team is anticipating another round of Freeze Warnings Thursday night into Friday morning.

One might expect some cooler nights this time of the year, but our “typical” daytime highs in late-April are in the mid to upper 60s.

Unfortunately, we will not be anywhere close to that until late in the weekend.

Tomorrow and Friday will be just a touch warmer than today with highs in the upper 40s on Thursday and in the mid to upper 50s on Friday.

Saturday, high temperatures will return to the low 60s.

Despite the cold, the next several days will bring plentiful sunshine.

Showers and thunderstorms will return to the region on Sunday, the first day of May.

