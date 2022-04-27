2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Ohio governor introduces initiative to help crime lab efficiency

By Chris Anderson
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 27, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine visited Cleveland on Wednesday afternoon to make an announcement about a new initiative meant to benefit the state’s crime labs.

<

The governor is scheduled to be joined by Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner Dr. Thomas Gilson, as well as county council members Nan Baker and Martin Sweeney, for 3:15 p.m. remarks.

According to Gov. DeWine, the initiative will help Ohio crime laboratories reduce and eliminate backlogs, increase overall efficiency, and decrease evidence processing time.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Officer Dominic Francis (Source: blufftonicon.com)
Ohio police officer fatally struck in high speed chase
Source: Strongsville Police Department
Strongsville police: man, woman shot dead Saturday morning in potential murder-suicide
Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland photojournalist assaulted while reporting on standoff; 1 taken into custody (video)

Latest News

system may have failed man who fell
Cleveland man says his Lifeline button didn’t work after fall
A student group hopes a leadership change at Cleveland State will spur a name change for the...
CSU students see leadership change as opportunity to change name of Marshall College of Law
CSU students see leadership change as opportunity to change name of Marshall College of Law
CSU students see leadership change as opportunity to change name of Marshall College of Law
Cleveland man says his Lifeline button didn’t work after fall
Cleveland man says his Lifeline button didn’t work after fall
MetroHealth hosts annual Minority Men’s Health Fair for 1st time on Thursday
MetroHealth hosts annual Minority Men’s Health Fair for 1st time on Thursday