Ohio governor introduces initiative to help crime lab efficiency

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine visited Cleveland on Wednesday afternoon to make an announcement about a new initiative meant to benefit the state’s crime labs.

<

The governor is scheduled to be joined by Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner Dr. Thomas Gilson, as well as county council members Nan Baker and Martin Sweeney, for 3:15 p.m. remarks.

According to Gov. DeWine, the initiative will help Ohio crime laboratories reduce and eliminate backlogs, increase overall efficiency, and decrease evidence processing time.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.