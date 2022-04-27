2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio woman sentenced to jail for dragging leashed dog to death behind vehicle

By Chris Anderson
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 10:08 AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Ohio woman received the maximum sentence allowed after she was convicted on animal cruelty charges stemming from a July 2021 incident.

Cynthia Temple-Colburn was sentenced to 180 days in jail with 200 hours of community service to follow.

The Pike County woman is also prohibited from ever owning a companion animal again and she must pay over $3,000 in fines and restitution.

The Ross County Humane Society said Temple-Colburn dragged a puppy on a leash behind her vehicle for approximately one mile.

According to the humane society, the puppy died as a result of its injuries.

“While we wish the circumstances had never occurred, it’s good to see the message sent that animal abuse will not be tolerated in our community,” Ross County Humane Society executive director Jenn Thomas said.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

