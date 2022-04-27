Residents escape overnight fire at home on Cleveland’s East side
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 5:37 AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several people are safe following an overnight fire that occurred at a home near Cleveland’s Kinsman neighborhood.
The fire was first reported around midnight in the 10000 block of Mount Auburn Avenue.
Firefighters worked to extinguish the flames that appeared to come from a second-floor apartment as residents escaped to safety.
There were no serious injuries reported.
The cause of the fire has not yet been publicly announced.
