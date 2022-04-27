Residents escape overnight fire at home on Cleveland’s East side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several people are safe following an overnight fire that occurred at a home near Cleveland’s Kinsman neighborhood.

The fire was first reported around midnight in the 10000 block of Mount Auburn Avenue.

Firefighters worked to extinguish the flames that appeared to come from a second-floor apartment as residents escaped to safety.

Working House Fire 10000 block of Mount Auburn. Occupied. All residents got out no injuries were reported. Fire was in the upper apartment. pic.twitter.com/A2Ssk8Z4HB — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) April 27, 2022

There were no serious injuries reported.

The cause of the fire has not yet been publicly announced.

