Stark County fire departments donates fire-fighting gear to Ukraine

(Source: Jackson Township firefighters)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 10:01 AM EDT
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Jackson Township fire department worked with the Cleveland Maidan Association (CMA) to send fire-fighting gear to first responders in Ukraine.

CMA started in 2014 to help families of fallen or wounded veterans, but since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, they have focused their efforts on sending aid to Ukraine.

“The brotherhood and sisterhood of firefighters are very strong,” said Jackson Township Fire Chief Tim Berczik. “Where there is a need for fellow firefighters and emergency responders, we’re always going to look out for each other. That’s our goal, to help our brethren, even overseas.”

