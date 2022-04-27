Student brings weapon back on bus and into Cleveland classroom after parents say they notified administrators of the threat

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 Investigates uncovered the case of a weapon repeatedly brought back to a local school even after parents flagged administrators.

Parents are furious, saying school leaders didn’t intervene fast enough.

According to a police report, the child threatened elementary school students on the bus with the throwing knife.

The kids go to Menlo Park Academy. It’s a charter school in Cleveland for gifted students.

Their mothers didn’t want to go on camera. Instead, they hired an attorney. They were here in Ziad Tayeh’s office though Wednesday, one of them sobbing, as the attorney told us what happened.

“This wasn’t just a Boy Scout knife or a little Swiss army knife. I mean, this was a tactical throwing knife designed as a weapon,” Tayeh said. “These children were not physically injured, but mentally as a seven and eight year old child having a deadly weapon pulled out on you and threatened is a very very serious injury.”

The kids gave pictures they took of the student with the knife to police. Tayeh says the show the 8th grader stabbing the back of the bus seat.

Parents say they’d emailed the photos to administrators in the afternoon on April 5th, right after their kids showed them the pictures.

“The school responded indicating that they would take care of it. They did not take care of it,” Tayeh said.

According to the police report, the child made it back on the bus the next day and into the classroom with the knife still in his possession.

“I mean a child brand just a deadly weapon on a school bus full of kids and nothing was done to stop him,” Tayeh said. “What should have happened was someone should have contacted the police or authorities or at least at a minimum made sure that child did not get on the school bus that morning.”

The parents got Tayeh involved when the school sent out a notification about what happened to all parents.

In it, the school says the incident didn’t originally warrant lockdown or emergency communications to the entire community, because it did not fall into one of these categories:

active shooter

civil disturbance

hostage

injury

medical

terrorism

And, ultimately, the school says it followed its policies and procedures.

“If they complied with the policy, then the policy needs to change,” Tayeh said. “Because they allowed a child to enter onto a school bus with a deadly weapon, with full knowledge that he had the deadly weapon. Not only that but the child was allowed into the school after the bus arrived, and in fact he was in class for a while before he was finally detained.”

When we reached out, a spokesperson for Menlo Park gave us this statement:

“We are glad that it wasn’t a lot worse,” Tayeh said. “It certainly could have been a lot worse. As to the child to who carried the knife, obviously, we don’t know what his intentions were, and obviously I would never want to speculate as to what his thought process was. He’s just a kid. It’s really the school who we have a problem with.”

Tayeh says his clients haven’t yet, but are considering filing a lawsuit in the case.

“We want to make sure that this doesn’t happen again and that when reports are made that children are brandishing deadly weapons that schools take that seriously,” he said.

The children who were threatened are back to attending school.

When we asked, Menlo Park did not tell us the status of the child who brought the knife to school.

