Suspect robs Advance America in Medina, police say

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 7:40 PM EDT
MEDINA, Ohio (WOIO) - A robbery suspect is wanted for stealing cash from Advance America, Medina Police said, and detectives need help identifying the suspect.

Officers responded to 1045 N. Canton St. for a report of a robbery on April 25, according to police.

The suspect took off with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

Police confirmed no employees were injured during the incident.

The suspect was described by police as approximately 6′ tall with facial hair.

“Although they are of low quality,” police said these surveillance pictures are of the suspect and investigators believe to be the suspect’s car:

Call Det. Fitz at 330-725-7777 or email mfitz@medinaoh.org if you recognize the suspect or have any other information on this crime.

Tipsters may stay anonymous.

