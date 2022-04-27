2 Strong 4 Bullies
Suspect sentenced to at least 15 years for killing Cleveland business owner in 2019 burglary

By Chris Anderson and Tiarra Braddock
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT|Updated: Apr. 27, 2022 at 7:02 AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man convicted in connection to a deadly burglary at a Cleveland business faced a judge for sentencing on Wednesday morning.

Sedrick Hawkins was sentenced to life in prison with parole eligibility after 15 years.

According to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office, the 26-year-old suspect entered the Manno Landscaping businesses on Buckeye Avenue in September 2019 and attacked the 74-year-old owner.

“This man is a monster, what he did to my husband was the most inhumane act,” said Patricia Manno, wife of Larry Manno.

Hawkins emptied Larry Manno’s pockets and the store’s drawers during the burglary.

A landscaping employee later found Manno with life-threatening injuries in the back room. He died approximately a month later as a result of the injuries to his head and body.

“He fractured his skull, his sternum, collapsed his lungs and we had to watch him die in the hospital,” said Mrs. Manno.

More than a year after the crime, Hawkins was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service in October 2020.

Court records show that Hawkins pleaded guilty to murder and aggravated burglary in connection to the deadly incident.

“I wish it never occurred, there are not enough apologies that could bring this man back,” said Hawkins.

