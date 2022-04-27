Wheelchair that helps young Independence woman get around stolen

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s a morning that Amy Sisley won’t soon forget. Expecting a normal day to unfold, she went to the driveway to get the wheelchair her daughter needs to get around.

Panic settled in when it was nowhere to be found.

“I still can’t wrap my head around it, I still feel this has to be some sort of mix-up or misunderstanding,” she said.

Her daughter, Marissa Kovach is 20 years old.

She battles cerebral palsy among other medical conditions.

She’s 4 foot and weighs 60 pounds and can’t sit on her own or talk.

The wheelchair along with her mother’s devotion equals the only way to get around.

The family is getting a tremendous amount of support from the community.

People are volunteering to donate.

Companies have reached out to replace the chair or do a loaner.

But this situation is much more complicated.

“The issue with her chair is that its custom molded to her body so it’s not just a regular wheelchair that we could go buy off the shelf,” Sisley said.

The question at this house and in this neighborhood: why would someone take the wheelchair valued at 12,000 dollars?

How could they knowing it means mobility for the person who uses it?

“So she will get frustrated if she’s not able to get out, She is able to roll but we have hardwood floors so it’s difficult to put her on the floor,” Sisley added.

Right now Sisley is working with police and told 19 News she doesn’t have surveillance cameras outside.

But has this heartfelt message for the person that did this.

“Just bring it back no questions asked we’re not looking to press charges were not looking to get anyone in trouble we just want the chair back,” she said.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.