2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

WWII vet celebrates 105th birthday, says coffee is the key to longevity

A World War II veteran is celebrating his 105th birthday. (WEAU)
By Ellie Pomerleau and Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 10:49 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIGEON FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) – Coffee, balloons and friends set the scene as people gathered to celebrate a WWII veteran’s 105th birthday.

Reynolds Tomter is the only surviving member of the Pigeon Falls Lions Club, according to WEAU, and is an avid Packers fan.

Tomter was excited to celebrate his birthday at his favorite local restaurant, My Second Home Bar & Grill.

“It is something I’ll never ever forget,” Tomter said. “It’s unreal. This is what you call a small-town gathering.”

Tomter is enjoying his old age and the perks that come with it.

“Everybody waits on me and comes and greets me with good things to say,” he explained. “So, don’t be afraid, anyone, to get to be real old.”

His daughter, Julie Warner, said Tomter is always finding ways to stay active and busy.

“He said, when my mom passed, he could have been depressed, but he just made up his mind to get out, go to his car every day,” Warner said. “He didn’t know where he was going, but he’d go somewhere for coffee.”

Tomter says the secret to reaching his age is being with friends and drinking lots of coffee.

“I enjoy every day and I am out and about every day,” Tomter said. “And I started out here at this restaurant every morning, that’s seven days a week, I’m here at 7:30 in the morning with the guys and that makes life a lot of fun.”

He encourages the younger generation to get active in the community to help make the world a pleasant place to live.

His family says he is known in the community for his involvement and his positive attitude.

“I always say he is absolutely positive about everything - unless the Packers are losing, that’s the only time I ever hear him say anything negative,” Warner said.

Tomter is looking forward to seeing everyone next year for another birthday celebration.

Copyright 2022 WEAU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Officer Dominic Francis (Source: blufftonicon.com)
Ohio police officer fatally struck in high speed chase
Source: Strongsville Police Department
Strongsville police: man, woman shot dead Saturday morning in potential murder-suicide
Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland photojournalist assaulted while reporting on standoff; 1 taken into custody (video)

Latest News

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill earlier this month at the state capitol in Oklahoma...
Oklahoma House sends Texas-style abortion ban to governor
In a 6-3 ruling with conservatives in the majority, Chief Justice John Roberts wrote that...
Supreme Court limits discrimination claims for emotional distress
St. Paul's Episcopal Church on Fairmount Boulevard doubles for LeBron's high School, St....
Filming for movie about LeBron James’ life underway in Cleveland Heights
President Joe Biden said he is considering forgiving some federal student loan debt. (CNN, POOL)
Biden taking ‘hard look’ at student loan forgiveness
Purchases of fossil fuel-powered delivery vehicles will cause environmental harm for decades to...
16 states that want to electrify USPS fleet file lawsuits