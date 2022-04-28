2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Akron University extends Men’s Basketball Head Coach Groce through 2030 season

Led the Zips to a MAC tournament title last season
FILE - Akron head coach John Groce looks up from the bench during the first half of a...
FILE - Akron head coach John Groce looks up from the bench during the first half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game against UCLA, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Portland, Ore. Akron extended coach John Groce's contract through the 2029-30 season on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer, File)(Craig Mitchelldyer | AP)
By Baillie Burmaster
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 8:09 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) -Akron has extended Men’s basketball head coach John Groce through the 2029-30 season.

Groce is coming off a season where he led the Zips to a MAC tournament title propelling them into the NCAA Tournament.

The Zips were a No. 13 seed and lost 57-53 in the first round to fourth-seeded UCLA.

Groce’s previous deal was to expire after the 2026 season.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Officer Dominic Francis (Source: blufftonicon.com)
Ohio police officer fatally struck in high speed chase
Source: Strongsville Police Department
Strongsville police: man, woman shot dead Saturday morning in potential murder-suicide
Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland photojournalist assaulted while reporting on standoff; 1 taken into custody (video)

Latest News

Los Angeles Angels' Tyler Wade scores next to Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges during...
Ward, Detmers propel Angels to 4-1 win, sweep of Guardians
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout, left, slides before being tagged out at home by Cleveland...
Trout homers, Sandoval spins gem as Angels top Guardians 4-1
FILE - NCAA President Mark Emmert speaks at a news conference at the Target Center, site of the...
NCAA President Mark Emmert stepping down no later than 2023
2022 NFL Draft
Schwab’s Browns Mock Draft