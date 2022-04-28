Akron University extends Men’s Basketball Head Coach Groce through 2030 season
Led the Zips to a MAC tournament title last season
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 8:09 PM EDT
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) -Akron has extended Men’s basketball head coach John Groce through the 2029-30 season.
Groce is coming off a season where he led the Zips to a MAC tournament title propelling them into the NCAA Tournament.
The Zips were a No. 13 seed and lost 57-53 in the first round to fourth-seeded UCLA.
Groce’s previous deal was to expire after the 2026 season.
