2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Ala. high schooler offered more than $3M in scholarships

Kylan Benson, an Alabama high school valedictorian, announced he will be attending Harvard...
Kylan Benson, an Alabama high school valedictorian, announced he will be attending Harvard University. He earned more than $3 million in scholarships from more than a dozen of the nation’s top Ivy League and post-secondary institutions.(Source: WBRC)
By WBRC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 6:02 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - An Alabama high school valedictorian announced he will be attending Harvard University after getting more than $3 million in scholarships from dozens of colleges.

Kylan Benson has earned more than $3 million in scholarships from more than a dozen of the nation’s top Ivy League and post-secondary institutions. He is the class valedictorian at Ramsay IB High School in Birmingham, Alabama, and will graduate in 2022 with a 4.5 GPA, a 31 on the ACT and other academic and civic honors.

During a news conference Wednesday, Benson announced he is going to Harvard University, WBRC reports.

“Getting accepted into Ivy League schools like Harvard and Yale has been a wonderful feeling, especially with how selective schools of that caliber are. After working hard in school for so many years, it’s good to see the fruits of my labor,” Benson said.

Benson said he hopes to carry the foundation he received at Ramsay forward with him into the future. He said he attended the high school “because of the rigorous and internationally recognized” International Baccalaureate program.

“Being an IB scholar helped me stand out as a candidate for admission to the schools that I applied to. The IB program stresses being a global-minded citizen, and this has deepened my passion for serving the world. I’m not quite sure exactly what I want to do in the future, but I’ve been considering politics, foreign service or even nonprofit work. Anything that gives me the influence to positively impact others gives me personal fulfillment,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Officer Dominic Francis (Source: blufftonicon.com)
Ohio police officer fatally struck in high speed chase
Source: Strongsville Police Department
Strongsville police: man, woman shot dead Saturday morning in potential murder-suicide
Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland photojournalist assaulted while reporting on standoff; 1 taken into custody (video)

Latest News

19 News
‘Hell on earth’ situation: 17 dogs rescued from Richland County home
Man charged after burglary at Summit County church
Man charged after burglary at Summit County church
Willy Joseph Cancel, an American fighting in Ukraine, has been killed.
Relatives: Former US Marine killed fighting in Ukraine
An inflation gauge closely monitored by the Federal Reserve surged 6.6% in March, the fastest...
Inflation gauge surged 6.6% in March, fastest pace since 1982
Ms. Wheelchair Ohio
Help Ms. Wheelchair Ohio fundraise for an all-inclusive playground