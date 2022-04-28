Not guilty plea entered for assistant fire chief in Lorain accused of attacking neighbor, 2 dogs

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A court hearing for the assistant chief for the Lorain Fire Department was held on Thursday morning for several charges that stem from an alleged attack on his neighbor and two dogs.

The attorney for Matthew Homolya entered a not guilty plea during the Lorain County Court of Common Pleas hearing.

Court records show that the 45-year-old was indicted in mid-April on aggravated burglary, cruelty to companion animals, assault, and failure to confine a dog on premises.

Matthew Homolya has been charged in connection to a fight with his neighbor. (Lorain County Jail)

According to investigators, Homolya allegedly threatened to kill his neighbor and their two German shepherds after his own dog wandered next door and was attacked in a yard on Gore Orphanage Road.

Homolya hit one of the neighbor’s dogs in the head with the blunt side of an axe, officials said. He is also accused of slamming his neighbor to the ground.

The incident was caught on camera.

Lorain Mayor Jack Bradley said Homolya was placed on unpaid administrative leave during the investigation.

Homolya is out on bond, but his next court appearance is scheduled for May 11.

