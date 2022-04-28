2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland firefighter accused of killing roommate appears in court

(Source: Willoughby police)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 9:28 AM EDT
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland firefighter accused of fatally shooting his roommate last month appeared in Willoughby Municipal Court Thursday morning.

Kevin McCarthy, 25, is charged with voluntary manslaughter for the April 14 shooting.

In court Thursday, his attorney waived the preliminary hearing and McCarthy’s case has now been bound over to the Lake County Grand Jury.

Willoughby police said MCarthy called 911 at 8:16 p.m. saying he accidentally shot and killed Christian Kilburg, 25.

The shooting happened at their apartment on Grove Street.

“I can’t believe this happened,” McCarthy said to dispatchers while waiting for police to arrive. “I was going to kill myself.”

McCarthy was released on a $50,000 bond, but remains under house arrest with a GPS monitor.

McCarthy, who was hired as a firefighter in 2021, has been suspended without pay pending the outcome of the judicial proceedings, according to a release from the Cleveland Division of Fire.

