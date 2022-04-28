2 Strong 4 Bullies
DEA holds 22nd National Prescription Drug Take Back Day in Cleveland

By Jeff Slawson
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 7:46 PM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Drug Enforcement Administration is holding their 22nd National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on Saturday, April 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., which looks to dispose of unneeded medications to help prevent drugs from being misused.

Overdose deaths continue to hit tragic record highs. I encourage everyone to dispose of unneeded prescription medications now,” DEA Administrator Anne Milgram said.

The event is held twice a year and offers free, anonymous ways to dispose of medication with dozens of drop-off locations available around Cleveland. The locations can be found at the link here.

According to the DEA, overdose deaths are up 16 percent in the last year, claiming more than 290 lives every day. The DEA says a majority of people who misuse medications obtained them from a family member or friend.

A location finder and partner toolbox are available at www.DEATakeBack.com for easy reference to April 30 collection sites.

Collections are allowed year round at local police stations as well.

